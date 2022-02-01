News

Girl bully brings her school under scrutiny

By TimesLIVE - 01 February 2022
A call against harassment. Stock image
Image: 123RF.COM

An eMalahleni school will be monitored by the Mpumalanga education department after a violent bullying incident.

In a recorded video that went viral, a girl is seen hitting another pupil several times until a bystander intervenes by hitting back at the perpetrator.

This took place on Friday afternoon, the department said.

The school governing body has been instructed to “bring to book everyone involved in the fracas”.

“The department will monitor the developments at this school very closely.”

