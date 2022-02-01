‘Did you get a MasterChef apron?’: SA reacts to Mboweni resigning as MP

Social media has been filled with reaction for former finance minister Tito Mboweni after news the politician is retiring from public office.

Mboweni’s resignation from parliament comes almost six months after he left President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet in August last year.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said Mboweni submitted his resignation letter on Monday.

He said National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula wished Mboweni well in his retirement from parliament.

“Mr Tito Mboweni has handed his resignation as MP in the National Assembly to speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. The resignation is effective from today, January 31 2022. The speaker wishes the former minister well on his retirement,” said Mothapo.