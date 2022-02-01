Charge for toddler's death added to surgeon Peter Beale's murder and fraud case

An additional charge of culpable homicide has been added in the murder and fraud case of paediatric surgeon Prof Peter Beale by the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Beale, whose co-accused anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi was shot dead in September 2020, made a brief appearance in the high court on Tuesday.

The 74-year-old is accused of causing the death of 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed in October 2019 at Netcare's Park Lane Clinic. The victim died after Beale performed what was meant to be a routine laparoscopic operation for reflux. He is also accused of fraud, relating to the results of a distal oesophageal biopsy, according to the indictment.

The new charge is related to an incident in July 2016 at Morningside Mediclinic, where Beale allegedly unlawfully and negligently caused the death of a 21-month-old girl, Alissa Strydom.

“The mother of the deceased [Marelize Strydom] informed Dr Lynda Blesovsky [who has since passed away] that the deceased was ill with a cold/flu or bronchitis approximately three weeks before July 29 2016.

“She also informed the doctor that the deceased underwent a previous operation on May 31 2016 for a dilation of the oesophagus,” said the papers.