Body of man found in Kariega still unidentified

Kamesh police are urgently trying to trace the next-of-kin of an unidentified man whose body was found on September 7 in Kariega.

The body of the deceased, presumed to be in his late 20s, was found in bushes by a community member, close to an open space next to North Street.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said an inquest docket had been opened.

“The deceased person was clad in a blue denim jacket, a pair of black shorts and is of medium build.

“Kamesh detectives are appealing to anyone who can assist in identifying the deceased.

“Anyone who might be looking for a relative who may be missing is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Ben Michaels on 084-399-8194 or by going to their nearest police station,” Swart said.

HeraldLIVE