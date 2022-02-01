News

Body of man found in Kariega still unidentified

By Simtembile Mgidi - 01 February 2022
Police are trying to establish the identity of a young man whose body was found on September 7, in North Street, Kariega
Kamesh police are urgently trying to trace the next-of-kin of an unidentified man whose body was found on September 7 in Kariega.

The body of the deceased, presumed to be in his late 20s, was found in bushes by a community member, close to an open space next to North Street.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said an inquest docket had been opened. 

“The deceased person was clad in a blue denim jacket, a pair of black shorts and is of medium build.

“Kamesh detectives are appealing to anyone who can assist in identifying the deceased.

“Anyone who might be looking for a relative who may be missing is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Ben Michaels on 084-399-8194 or by going to their nearest police station,” Swart said.

