Alan Winde ‘will account to any committee’ regarding allegations against MEC Albert Fritz

Western Cape premier Alan Winde said on Monday he will, if called to do so, account before the provincial legislature about the allegations against community safety MEC Albert Fritz.

The premier, who confirmed the allegations against the MEC were related to sexual misconduct, said he would share information provided to him by Fritz’s alleged victims.

“I will absolutely account to any committee on the information I have on hand, and which the complainants have agreed I may share publicly, at any stage that I am called to do so,” said Winde.

Allegations against the MEC are under investigation by advocate Jennifer Williams, said the premier, adding he wanted the process to be “victim centred” and handled fairly and lawfully.

He said Williams will consider the affidavits of alleged victims and allow Fritz the opportunity to respond to the allegations.

Winde said the decision to keep or remove Fritz from his cabinet will be informed by the outcomes of Williams’ investigation.