100-year-old great-gran to get birthday wish of new bed
A jovial yet humble makhulu believed to be Cookhouse’s oldest resident is just days away from receiving her centennial birthday wish, a brand new bed.
The story of Evilina Mxuku’s humble request after turning 100 on January 6, published in The Herald in January, saw the community coming together to ensure the great-grandmother receives a fluffy new pillow and comfortable bed next week...
