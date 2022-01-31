WATCH | UKZN students continue fiery protest over list of demands

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has condemned alleged violence and destruction of property after fresh protests broke out at its campuses.

The university said on Monday there were protests at the Westville and Pietermaritzburg campuses and an “attempt was made to set alight an office at Howard College”.

“In Pietermaritzburg, a group of 30 individuals blocked the main gate preventing staff from coming on to campus,” UKZN said.

There was a confrontation between the EFF student council and Westville campus security personnel on Friday, where a guardhouse and a car belonging to a university-appointed security company were damaged.

The students are demanding, among other things, in-person registration, citing difficulties faced by students from disadvantaged backgrounds with online registration.