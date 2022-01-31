News

WATCH | This video of baboons tormenting Logan Paul in Cape Town will leave you in stitches

Kyle Zeeman
Digital Editor
31 January 2022
During a trip to Cape Town, a lunging baboon scared YouTuber Logan Paul.
During a trip to Cape Town, a lunging baboon scared YouTuber Logan Paul.
Image: Logan Paul's Instagram

YouTuber Logan Paul may have squared up to the likes of Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring, but he was no match for mischievous baboons in the Mother City.

Paul had followers around the world in stitches on Sunday when he shared a clip of him being “bullied” by baboons while on a trip to Cape Town.

The video shows Paul jumping and screaming: “Not the camera! What do I do?!”, as the shot shows two baboons in front of him.

One baboon is on a car and the second is rummaging through what Paul’s bag.

The baboon on the car roof then lunges at the star, who runs away.

“WTF just happened?” he captioned the clip.

While many laughed at “tough guy” Paul getting “owned” by the baboons, others shared advice on how to handle a confrontation with the animals.

