WATCH | Ferrari goes viral after running out of fuel
JanuWorry @ R19,61 per litre pic.twitter.com/4U77KpCDcJ— Matthew Kanniah (@matthewkanniah) January 28, 2022
Cape Town motorists were entertained by the bizarre sight of a multimillion-rand Ferrari stranded on the side of a road after it apparently ran out of petrol.
While the driver of the Italian supercar lurks sheepishly out of frame another man is seen trying to manually pump fuel into the tank from a plastic container.
Yep, talk about embarrassing.
