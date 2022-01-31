Thuli Madonsela has some pointers for Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of Sona
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) should focus more on change.
Ramaphosa is set to deliver the address on February 10 when he will outline government’s plans for the year, reflect on and account for programmes set out in the previous Sona, and respond to social, political and economic issues.
The Sona will take place in the Cape Town City Hall after a fire ripped through the National Assembly building in the parliamentary precinct earlier this month.
Madonsela told Financial Mail she hopes the address will focus on the economy beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.
“To ensure he covers all bases and gets us unstuck, the Sona needs to map out a clear, constitutionally anchored vision of where we intend to be as a nation beyond Covid-19,” said Madonsela.
“An integrated plan of action to take us there should follow and offer clarity on how we can rebuild sustainable communities”.
She said “change is the only way of getting unstuck”.
This year’s Sona will not be held with the usual red carpet glamour and social events.
Secretary to the National Assembly Masibulele Xaso said the budget for the event was about R1.9m, but it could be reduced.
Deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli said there will be “fanciful things that perhaps we can do without” at this year’s Sona.
“Given the environment we are operating in, that is absolutely necessary,” he said.
The EFF has rejected the City Hall as the Sona venue, which will only accommodate 300 MPs, saying it was a “nonsensical arrangement”.
EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu said the red berets do not agree with the choice of venue because it will exclude at least 100 MPs.
“The chief whip of the ANC says there was an agreement but the EFF never agreed to that. Don’t force us into an agreement. No-one in the EFF, in any meeting, agreed to these arrangements,” he said.
“You can agree with yourselves, but you must take note that we never agreed to any nonsensical arrangement that was to exclude MPs because of Covid-19 regulations and preventing more than 1,000 people from gathering.”
Shivambu said a bigger venue was advisable so all MPs could attend the Sona and debates.
