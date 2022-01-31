Thuli Madonsela has some pointers for Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of Sona

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) should focus more on change.

Ramaphosa is set to deliver the address on February 10 when he will outline government’s plans for the year, reflect on and account for programmes set out in the previous Sona, and respond to social, political and economic issues.

The Sona will take place in the Cape Town City Hall after a fire ripped through the National Assembly building in the parliamentary precinct earlier this month.

Madonsela told Financial Mail she hopes the address will focus on the economy beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To ensure he covers all bases and gets us unstuck, the Sona needs to map out a clear, constitutionally anchored vision of where we intend to be as a nation beyond Covid-19,” said Madonsela.

“An integrated plan of action to take us there should follow and offer clarity on how we can rebuild sustainable communities”.

She said “change is the only way of getting unstuck”.