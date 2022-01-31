South Africans have increasingly spent on gin and cappuccinos, says Stats SA

Gin and cappuccino sachets have been included in the consumer inflation basket.

DVD players have been chucked out and the segment on CDs has been amended to include music streaming.

This was announced by Stats SA on Monday as it published the changes, providing insight into how household spending habits have shifted since 2016.

“Gin is the only new inclusion in the alcoholic beverages category, reflecting its growing popularity among consumers in SA. Cappuccino sachets have also entered the basket, as well as dairy/fruit juice blends, samp, puréed baby food and jam,” said Stats SA.

The basket is updated at least every five years to ensure it adequately reflects trends in household spending, technology, and consumer tastes.

It contains 415 items, up from 404 in 2016. A total of 14 new items were added and two items were removed from the basket. Some products were either split into two or combined into one.