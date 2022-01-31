Should I ‘sanitise’ my pets?

It is not advised to “santise” your pet with any potentially harmful substance to prevent Covid-19.

While some well-meaning pet owners may want to protect their fur babies from the coronavirus, veterinarian Charlotte Piquet told France Bleu Pays de Savoie using sanitisers, wipes and other disinfectants on your pet may do harm.

“People are asking; ‘How do I disinfect my dog after taking it for a walk? What should I put on his tongue because he licked the ground? What should I put on his paws? What can I clean him with?’

“Most people think about bleach or alcohol hand sanitiser. However, the first danger is burning, either due to contact or afterwards, when the animal licks its coat. There are also rare cases of alcohol coma with an intoxicated animal after it has ingested the alcohol in the sanitiser.”