North West pensioner and five-year-old child found brutally murdered
A woman and her five-year-old granddaughter were found savagely murdered in Ganalaagte near Delareyville at the weekend, North West police said on Monday.
The bodies of the 61-year-old woman and her grandchild were discovered by her son on Saturday morning.
“It is alleged that on Saturday at about 6.36am, Mmatiro Clementine Dithato had a telephone conversation with her 21-year-old son. The deceased allegedly told her son not to come home as they were supposed to go to town that morning but she said they were no longer going,” said Captain Sam Tselanyane.
“A few moments later, the son allegedly received a text message from his mother’s phone informing him he can come to collect money at about 9am. At about 9.22am, the son went to her house and found the lounge window broken. On entering, he allegedly found his mother’s body in the lounge with a multiple stab wounds and a rope around her neck”
The five-year-old child had been drowned in a bucket of water in the kitchen.
The two were certified dead.
Tselanyane said the motive for the murders was not immediately clear. No arrests have been made.
Police were calling for anyone with information to contact them.
TimesLIVE
