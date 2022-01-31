Net closing in on perpetrators of gender-based violence, says president

Perpetrators of gender-based violence (GBV) will find it more difficult to escape justice after parliamentarians passed laws that will strengthen existing provisions on GBV.

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa. In his weekly Monday newsletter he said he was pleased by “the three pieces of legislation that honour the country’s promises to strengthen the criminal justice system, promote accountability across the state and put support for survivors at the centre of all our efforts”.

The new laws tighten up the bail regime and process of obtaining protection orders, and prioritise those vulnerable to exploitation and abuse and those living with disabilities.

“A prosecutor who does not oppose bail in designated cases must have their reasons placed on record. The court must consider any threats of violence made against the complainant and the complainant’s view of their own safety. Unless the court is satisfied exceptional circumstances exist that warrant release on bail, bail must be denied,” he said.

Ramaphosa approved the amendment of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Bill, the Criminal and Related Matters Amendment Bill and the Domestic Violence Amendment Bill.

“The new Criminal and Related Matters Amendment Act protects the vulnerable from secondary victimisation by allowing courts to appoint intermediaries through which a minor, a disabled person or an elderly person can be examined in proceedings. It also allows for the extended use of evidence by means of an audiovisual link. This helps to shield a witness against harm and prevents unreasonable delays.”