Ball rolling on Nooitgedacht but saving water still paramount

Nelson Mandela Bay’s dam levels remained troubling on the last day of January.

While the dams have shown a mild increase since the start of 2022, residents are urged to continue saving water as the overall capacity of the Bay’s dams is still sitting at only 18.22%, or 51,293 megalitres.

On Monday, the metro’s largest supply dam, Kouga, was at 16.75% (21,093ML) capacity, the Churchill Dam was at 26.02% (9,171ML), Impofu had 14.53% (15,365ML) and Groendal 30.68% (3,571ML).

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson, speaking at the council meeting on Thursday, said the Nooitgedacht water scheme was back on track, with water from phase three ready to augment the city’s supply from March.

She said the new target to complete phase three of the project would be done by July.

However, water would start flowing in from March.

The third phase, once complete, will allow the plant to process an extra 40ML a day, boosting the volume pushed through to the metro from the Gariep Dam source from 170ML to 210ML a day.

