Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in February
Payment of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grants will take place on Tuesday this week and continue next week for the month of February.
The SA Post Office (Sapo) announced the first week of the month will be reserved for the payment of old age, child and disability grants.
Beneficiaries can collect their payments at post offices by using the ID number system which determines payment dates according to the last three digits of beneficiaries’ identity numbers.
Last week the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) said those who requested that their rejected SRD grant applications be reconsidered should expect a delay in the process.
“Clients who applied for reconsideration are advised of the delay in addressing the reconsideration requests. Sassa is working to resolve this,” it said.
Sassa announced the reconsideration option late last year after many social media users flooded its pages to complain that their applications were cancelled without explanation.
The agency urged those who have married or changed their surnames since applying for the grant to inform Sassa.
This is to avoid complications with applications that could result in recipients not being paid.
“Clients who get married or change their surname at the department of home affairs are urged to update Sassa of the change.
“Sassa validates the client’s information with the department of home affairs monthly. If details do not match, the application for the period may be declined,” said Sassa.
The dates below are applicable to the Sapo payout system. Beneficiaries can obtain their grants as soon as they receive confirmation of payment from Sassa.
Here is when you can collect your R350 grant:
February 1: 081 and 086
February 9: 082 and 087
February 10 : 083 and 088
February11 : 084 and 089
February 14: 080 and 085
February 15: 081 and 086
February 16: 082 and 087
February 17: 083 and 088
February 18: 084 and 089
February 21 : 080 and 085
February 22: 081 and 086
February 23: 082 and 087
February 24: 083 and 088
25 February 25: 084 and 089
28 February 28: 080 and 085
