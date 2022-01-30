WATCH | Zandile Mafe takes the stand, reveals 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche, denies setting fire to parliament

Alleged parliament fire starter, Zandile Mafe, testified in his bail hearing on Saturday January 29 2022 and denied ever setting foot inside parliament.

However on cross-examination the state revealed large parts of their case against Mafe which included screengrabs from video footage taken inside parliament on the morning of the fire that gutted the National Assembly. The state alleges these screengrabs show Mafe entering the buildings, pouring petrol onto paper and cardboard boxes and ripping up curtains in an attempt to create kindling for a roaring fire inside the National Assembly.

The state continued with their evidence despite Mafe saying, “No say” after every allegation.



State prosecutor advocate Mervyn Menigo asked Mafe about his views on Janusz Waluś — the murderer of Chris Hani. Mafe nodded firmly stating he knew Waluś and wanted him to be released on February 11 2022 as “he had been in prison long enough and wanted him to be released on the same day as Nelson Mandela was released.”



Things took another dramatic turn when Mafe said he had been to Ventersdorp in the North West province, near where he grew up, and said he knew former AWB leader Eugene Terreblanche, considering him a friend.

The bail hearing continued into Saturday evening as Mafe's defense argued against the video footage being allowed into the bail hearing. The bail hearing was postponed until Friday February 4.