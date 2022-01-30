Three drownings and one rescue in the Western Cape at the weekend

Police have opened an inquest after the death of a 10-year-old girl who drowned on Saturday at Gordons Bay in the Western Cape, while police divers are still searching for the bodies of two men who went missing on the same day in the province.

According to Alan Meiklejohn, NSRI Gordons Bay station commander, their duty crew and GB Med ambulance services were activated after reports from the City of Cape Town lifeguards at Gordons Bay Main Beach of a drowning in progress.

“On arrival on the scene, lifeguards had initiated a search for a local 10-year-old female missing in the surf. Reportedly she had been swimming with her brother when she may have waded too deep into the water and her brother raised the alarm,” Meiklejohn said in a statement.

He said the NSRI and emergency services joined in the search and the child was located and recovered from the water about 50m across the beach line from where she had been in the water.

“Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) efforts were commenced and the child was transported to hospital by ER24 ambulance in a critical condition with CPR continuing to be administered in the ambulance,” Meiklejohn said.