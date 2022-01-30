Service delivery at masters' offices not up to standard, says deputy minister

Deputy justice and constitutional development minister John Jeffery says operations at the masters' offices in Pretoria and Cape Town are “not satisfactory at all” after legal practitioners raised concerns about service delivery problems and backlogs countrywide.

As a result of the complaints, the ministry says it will conduct unannounced visits until there is improvement in service delivery. The master's office is responsible for, among other things, the administration of liquidations and deceased estates, as well as the registration of trusts.

Jeffery made the remarks on Sunday after conducting oversights visits to the two offices, which are among six in the country.

“Regarding the Pretoria master’s office, the deputy minister did not find the operations satisfactory at all. Though the queues were shorter than in Cape Town, queue management and directing members of the public to the correct sections could be improved.

“There were also complaints of staff shortages, equipment taking long to be repaired and an insufficient number of printers. It was also difficult to understand the logic behind some of the processes being followed. As with the Cape Town master’s office, there were complaints of emails and phones being unanswered. IT issues were also a challenge,” said department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri.