Another fire hits Cape Winelands, as blaze closes Mitchell's Pass

By TimesLIVE - 30 January 2022
Another fire has broken out in the Cape Winelands municipality, this time closing the Mitchell's Pass on Sunday evening. File picture.
Image: CWDM Fire Services / Jaco Thuynsmama

Mitchell's Pass outside Ceres in the Western Cape has been closed due to a fire.

The Cape Winelands district municipality confirmed that its fire services were attending to the fire at the pass on Sunday evening.

"Fire teams responded to a fire on the Witels River side that was reported at 4.40pm. The fire jumped the Mitchell's Pass road and the pass is currently closed.

"Full ground and aerial support has been deployed," the municipality said in a statement.

The municipality said it couldn't yet say when the pass would be re-opened.

