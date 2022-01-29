Southern Africa felt nastiest sting of Omicron travel bans, new study finds

Southern Africa was the most targeted region by the “emergency brake” travel bans imposed by high-income countries after the identification of the Omicron variant by SA scientists in November, a new study suggests.

The study by Georgetown University in the US analysed more than 200 travel policies issued in the three weeks after SA’s announcement about the discovery of the variant.

It looked at whether policies targeted travellers from specific countries or focused more broadly on enhanced screening.

Researchers found that the travel bans, initially by the UK then other European countries, universally focused on entry bans and flight suspensions from Southern Africa.

These restrictions continued to target travel from these countries even after community transmission of the Omicron was detected in other parts of the world, they said.