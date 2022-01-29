Parliament fire suspect applies for bail in Cape Town court
Alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe is set to apply for bail on Saturday in Cape Town.
Alleged parliament fire starter Zandile Mafe appears for his bail hearing in CT regional court. The state has said video footage which allegedly incriminates Mafe will be played in court today. #ZandileMafe #parliamentfire pic.twitter.com/piyBQOihhI— 𝕬𝖓𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖓𝖞 𝕸𝖔𝖑𝖞𝖓𝖊𝖆𝖚𝖝 (@AJGMolyneaux) January 29, 2022
The 49-year-old's legal counsel, Dali Mpofu, arrived at 10am at the regional court amid a strong police presence and a small group of Mafe supporters singing outside.
Dali Mpofu arrives at the Cape Town Regional Court for Zandile Mafe’s bail application. #zandilemafe #parliamentfire @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/VC8apAsNnA— Maryam Adams (@maryamadams_) January 29, 2022
Mafe has been in custody since January 2 when a fire broke out at the parliament buildings, leaving the National Assembly gutted.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.