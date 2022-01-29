News

Parliament fire suspect applies for bail in Cape Town court

By TImesLIVE - 29 January 2022
Zandile Mafe is accused of torching parliament on January 2 2022.
Alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe is set to apply for bail on Saturday in Cape Town.

The 49-year-old's legal counsel, Dali Mpofu, arrived at 10am at the regional court amid a strong police presence and a small group of Mafe supporters singing outside.

Mafe has been in custody since January 2 when a fire broke out at the parliament buildings, leaving the National Assembly gutted.

