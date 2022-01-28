News

WATCH LIVE | SAPS on its role in providing security at parliament

By TIMESLIVE - 28 January 2022

SAPS is reporting on Friday on its role in providing security at the parliamentary precinct in Cape Town in light of the devastating fire at the beginning of January.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Satisfy your sweet tooth on World Chocolate Cake Day
Get the lowdown from Putco Mafani on his tabletop dance

Most Read