WATCH LIVE | SAPS on its role in providing security at parliament
SAPS is reporting on Friday on its role in providing security at the parliamentary precinct in Cape Town in light of the devastating fire at the beginning of January.
TimesLIVE
SAPS is reporting on Friday on its role in providing security at the parliamentary precinct in Cape Town in light of the devastating fire at the beginning of January.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.