POLL | Do you agree with the CCMA upholding a woman’s dismissal for refusing to vaccinate?

Mandatory vaccinations in the workplace have been thrown back into the spotlight after the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) upheld a Johannesburg woman's dismissal for refusing to get vaccinated as justified.

Theresa Mulderij, who worked as a business-related and training officer at Goldrush Group, was dismissed after refusing to get the jab when the company implemented a mandatory vaccination policy.

The company said the policy was formulated after consultation with employees and unions over three months, and after the benefits of vaccination were explained to staff.