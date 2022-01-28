Motherwell family’s home and car turned to ashes

By Zamandulo Malonde -

A Motherwell family of 10 were left with only the clothes on their backs when their home burned down this week.



Though they are grateful to be alive, Nokwakha Kaya, 72, her two children and seven grandchildren have to start from scratch and rebuild their lives after the blaze stripped them of even their identity documents. ..