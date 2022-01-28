Motherwell family’s home and car turned to ashes
A Motherwell family of 10 were left with only the clothes on their backs when their home burned down this week.
Though they are grateful to be alive, Nokwakha Kaya, 72, her two children and seven grandchildren have to start from scratch and rebuild their lives after the blaze stripped them of even their identity documents. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.