Le Bon Bakery murder trial postponed after accused put in isolation

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



The man allegedly involved in the botched robbery of a popular Bay bakery has been placed in isolation by prison authorities after he tested positive for a communicable disease.



Sibusiso Mchunu, 25, will be kept away from other inmates in the hospital section of the St Albans correctional facility on the outskirts of Gqeberha...