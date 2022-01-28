Le Bon Bakery murder trial postponed after accused put in isolation
The man allegedly involved in the botched robbery of a popular Bay bakery has been placed in isolation by prison authorities after he tested positive for a communicable disease.
Sibusiso Mchunu, 25, will be kept away from other inmates in the hospital section of the St Albans correctional facility on the outskirts of Gqeberha...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.