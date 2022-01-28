Four cops being probed for security breach during parliament blaze

Police top brass on Friday confirmed they were investigating a security breach that occurred when a fire gutted the parliamentary precinct on January 2.

“We are running two parallel processes, one that is criminal and departmentally, which is looking at the security breach from the SAPS point of view. A departmental investigation has been instituted against four members of the SAPS who were on duty on December 31 2021 following the security breach,” said SAPS head of protection and security services Lt-Gen Sam Shitlabane.

Shitlabane and police minister Bheki Cele, together with public works minister Patricia de Lille, appeared before parliament's standing committee on finance management to give a report on the police's role in providing security to the national key point.

The committee also received a briefing from the City of Cape Town’s chief fire officer Ian Schnetler on initial observations made by the fire department.

Shitlabane told MPs: “The [four] people would have had disciplinary action [taken] against them. There is a relief commander that was on duty, which is clearly specified in terms of his or her responsibility, as well as the three members posted in the two monitoring rooms in Tuynhuys and Plein Street.