Alleged mastermind of Tshegofatso Pule’s murder pushes back on testimony from self-confessed killer

Murdered Tshegofatso Pule’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Ntuthuko Shoba has discounted all the evidence presented by the state’s star witness in court this week.

Self-confessed murderer Muzikayise Malephane told the court Shoba had promised him R70,000 in exchange for him killing Pule, his mistress who was eight months pregnant with Shoba’s child.

It was Malephane’s testimony that Shoba had wanted Pule killed to conceal the pregnancy from his wife. Shoba was reportedly afraid of losing his wife and an R8m trust fund payout that his wife had recently received.

During cross-examination of Malephane, Shoba’s legal representative Norman Makhubela said his client “does not have a wife, never had a wife at the time, and simply had a fiancée.

“The accused denies knowing anything about a trust fund, asking what would have been the source of the trust fund,” he said.

Malephane replied: “I disagree. He told me about the trust fund and even told me the exact amount. It was because of the trust fund that I trusted he would pay me.”