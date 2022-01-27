Witness tells how gun was turned on her after relative shot dead

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Graphic details of how a young man was shot dead in broad daylight were heard in the high court in Gqeberha on Thursday when a witness took to the stand to testify for the state.



The woman, who is not being named as she is under witness protection, told the court how she had seen her relative being gunned down while chatting to friends on the corner of Reginald and Renecke roads in Helenvale on November 24 2017...