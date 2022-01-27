News

Search for missing Makhanda woman

By Devon Koen - 27 January 2022
Noluvuyo Nomthandazo Mqawu, from Joza in Makhanda, went missing in December
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Noluvuyo Nomthandazo Mqawu, from Joza in Makhanda, went missing in December
Makhanda police have appealed t for assistance in tracing a 36-year-old woman who went missing in December.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said Noluvuyo Nomthandazo Mqawu, from Joza, was last seen on December 17 on her way to attend a traditional ceremony at Transit Camp. 

However, she had never reached her destination, Nkohli said. 

Mqawu was last seen wearing denim shorts, a black hoodie and flip flops. 

She is of average height and light in complexion. 

Anyone with information should contact the investigating officer, Detective-Sergeant Songezo Sakata, on 082-779-7117 or (046) 602-2726. 

