Search for missing Makhanda woman

Makhanda police have appealed t for assistance in tracing a 36-year-old woman who went missing in December.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said Noluvuyo Nomthandazo Mqawu, from Joza, was last seen on December 17 on her way to attend a traditional ceremony at Transit Camp.

However, she had never reached her destination, Nkohli said.

Mqawu was last seen wearing denim shorts, a black hoodie and flip flops.

She is of average height and light in complexion.

Anyone with information should contact the investigating officer, Detective-Sergeant Songezo Sakata, on 082-779-7117 or (046) 602-2726.

