Satisfy your sweet tooth on World Chocolate Cake Day
Take a break from your New Year’s resolution to live healthily and lose weight, and instead indulge while celebrating World Chocolate Cake Day.
And if you are looking for a place with some amazing “chocolatey” goodness, here are some suggestions ...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.