Panic over ‘armed robbery’ in municipal building. Hoax or political ploy?

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



Nelson Mandela Bay municipal officials scrambled to lock doors and hide inside their offices at the Lillian Diedericks building on Wednesday as news quickly spread that nine gun-wielding men were seen roaming the corridors.



But what was quickly confirmed as an armed robbery inside the human settlements offices on the 17th floor just before 3pm changed to a possible hoax one hour later...