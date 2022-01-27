New Nelson Mandela Bay forensic lab will bolster fight against crime

Upgraded facility able to conduct full DNA analysis to be ready in February 2023

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



As the expanding backlog of cases revolving around forensic evidence continues to further frustrate victims of violent crime, some relief has been created with Gqeberha’s new forensic lab set to be completed by February 2023.



The news has been welcomed by those in the legal industry, who have had to sit back for years as cases are struck off the roll or withdrawn completely due to DNA testing not being completed in time. ..