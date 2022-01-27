Health MEC slammed as air ambulance stays grounded
The long-delayed Eastern Cape aeromedical service is still not off the ground and this could well have led to loss of life over the festive season.
DA provincial health spokesperson Jane Cowley said the service, which should have been operational six months ago, was vital for transporting critically ill or injured patients to hospital in the shortest space of time...
