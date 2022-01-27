Gqeberha house robber jailed for 15 years

By Riaan Marais -

A convicted house robber was sentenced to an effective 15 years behind bars in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court in connection with an incident in 2016 that left a Greenacres homeowner severely beaten.



Mzwenkosi Nkwana, 52, was convicted of house robbery, kidnapping and trespassing after he entered the victim’s residence shortly after her husband and children had left for work...