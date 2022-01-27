George illegal connections removed after boy, 4, electrocuted
Law enforcement agencies in George are removing illegal electricity connections following the death of a four-year-old child in Thembalethu at the weekend.
Municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mangqwengqwe said Ophayo Tukushe died on Saturday afternoon after being electrocuted by a live fence while playing at his home...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.