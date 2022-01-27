News

George illegal connections removed after boy, 4, electrocuted

Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter
27 January 2022

Law enforcement agencies in George are removing illegal electricity connections following the death of a four-year-old child in Thembalethu at the weekend. 

Municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mangqwengqwe said Ophayo Tukushe died on Saturday afternoon after being electrocuted by a live fence while playing at his home...

