George illegal connections removed after boy, 4, electrocuted

Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



Law enforcement agencies in George are removing illegal electricity connections following the death of a four-year-old child in Thembalethu at the weekend.



Municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mangqwengqwe said Ophayo Tukushe died on Saturday afternoon after being electrocuted by a live fence while playing at his home...