Dream comes true for aspiring teacher
Report about Salt Lake youngster Dylon Baartman’s matric achievements despite financial challenges prompts ex-Gqeberha man to lend a hand
A young Salt Lake man’s dream of becoming a teacher took flight after his story tugged at the heartstrings of a former Gqeberha resident now living in America.
The Herald’s sister paper, Weekend Post, reported on Saturday about Dylon Baartman, 18, who despite living in a crammed two-roomed home obtained a distinction in history and narrowly missed distinctions in two other subjects for his National Senior Certificate...
