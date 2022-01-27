Dream comes true for aspiring teacher

Report about Salt Lake youngster Dylon Baartman’s matric achievements despite financial challenges prompts ex-Gqeberha man to lend a hand

Premium By Roslyn Baatjies -

A young Salt Lake man’s dream of becoming a teacher took flight after his story tugged at the heartstrings of a former Gqeberha resident now living in America.



The Herald’s sister paper, Weekend Post, reported on Saturday about Dylon Baartman, 18, who despite living in a crammed two-roomed home obtained a distinction in history and narrowly missed distinctions in two other subjects for his National Senior Certificate...