Business owners threaten to shut down water projects — again
A small business committee has once again threatened to shut down water-saving initiatives in Nelson Mandela Bay if they are not incorporated into the projects.
The Nelson Mandela Bay Local Business Committee has in the past met various municipal roleplayers to air their frustration regarding the slow progress in joining the projects...
