Big day for Paterson High

Celebration as Schauderville school turns 97

Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



Perched high on the hill in Schauderville, Paterson High School became one of the first northern areas high schools almost a century ago and it remains a guiding light for many in one of Gqeberha’s most impoverished and crime-ridden areas.



It was a joyous day for teachers, parents, pupils and alumni when they celebrated the institution’s 97th anniversary on Wednesday. ..