Warning to residents after bogus cops target homeowners

Gqeberha police have warned residents to be wary of criminals posing as police officers after a couple in Lorraine were robbed of about half a million rand worth of items on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a 61-year-old man and his wife had been tied up in their Marguerite Street home and robbed at gunpoint by three men, two of them in police uniform.

The man allowed the bogus policemen onto his property at about 12.15pm after they told him they were chasing suspects seen jumping into his backyard.

“As the ‘policemen’ were walking towards the backyard, one of them went into the house,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“The complainant followed the ‘officer’ and was then attacked by him.

“A scuffle ensued between the suspect and the complainant.

“The second suspect also entered and pointed a firearm at the complainant.

“The 56-year-old wife was also threatened.

“A third suspect dressed in a tracksuit also entered the property.

“The couple were tied up while they ransacked the house.”

Janse van Rensburg said the men had taken firearms, rifles, ammunition, Rolex watches, jewellery, cellphones and other goods, with an estimated value of R500,000, packed the items into the complainant’s Ford Ranger and driven away.

She said the bakkie had been traced and recovered in New Brighton.

“On seeing police, the suspects jumped out of the vehicle and ran away. None of the stolen property was recovered.

“The suspects are coloured males.”

SAPS Kabega Park detectives are also investigating two cases where bogus police officers gained access to homes in Sherwood and Kabega Park in December.

“Anyone entering the premises wearing a police uniform must be asked to produce a police appointment certificate which contains a picture of the officer as well as his or her name and police ID number,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“Every police officer must have a name tag attached to his or her uniform.

“If in doubt, never allow anyone into your house or premises.”

