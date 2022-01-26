Walmer High School a beacon of hope as matric pass rate hits 90.1%

By Simtembile Mgidi -

In the space of five years, Walmer High School pupils and staff have managed to turn the tide and continually improve their matric pass rate, having obtained an admirable pass rate of 90.1% in 2021 from just 27% in 2016.



The steady improvement was a culmination of various factors underpinned by the type of teamwork illustrated by the school’s two top pupils for 2021, who spent their downtime preparing their peers for the National Senior Certificate (NSC)...