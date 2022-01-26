Shocked pupils denied matric results

Parents in arrears told to pay ‘release fee’ as marks withheld at Morningside High

The excitement of passing one of the most crucial exams of their schooling career was quickly marred for some matrics at Morningside High School, when they allegedly fell prey to the illegal practice of withholding results.



The former matriculants could not get their results on Friday, which placed plans to further their studies in limbo as tertiary education admission processes could not be completed without it...