Nelson Mandela Bay safety and security director hits back at Troon

Meyer wants political boss probed for overstepping authority

By Michael Kimberley - 26 January 2022

With claims of a fraught relationship mounting, safety and security executive director Keith Meyer has asked that his political boss, Lawrence Troon, be investigated for breaching the councillors’ code of conduct.

Meyer’s lawyer, Grant Howard, wrote to acting city manager Noxolo Nqwazi on January 14 alleging that Troon had interfered and overstepped his authority in the department...

