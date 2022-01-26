Nelson Mandela Bay companies among thousands alleged to have cashed in on pandemic procurement

Premium By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

The SIU’s Special Tribunal has been tasked to recoup R600,000 from KaziForce, a company that allegedly cashed in on the Covid-19 pandemic in Nelson Mandela Bay.



This comes after an 18-month investigation, with President Cyril Ramaphosa authorising the release of the final SIU report into procurement associated with the Covid-19 pandemic by all spheres of government on Tuesday...