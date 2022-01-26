Man accused of smashing court windows released on R500 bail

The man charged with smashing court windows in Vryburg in North West was granted R500 bail, says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Sibongile Dube, 35, is charged with malicious damage to property. He appeared in the Vryburg magistrate’s court, where his case is set to resume on February 18.

“A Legal Aid attorney has been appointed to represent him. The state did not oppose his bail application as he is deemed not to be a flight risk and has a fixed address. Dube is barred from interfering with state witnesses.

“During his appearance in court on January 17, Dube opted to represent himself and told the court he intends to plead guilty,” said NPA North West spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

However, Dube later changed his mind and requested Legal Aid representation.