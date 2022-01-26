Le Bon murder accused fit to stand trial

Concerns about the physical wellbeing of an Algoa Park man charged with the murder of Flying Squad member Dwayne Kemp and four of his alleged accomplices were put to rest on Wednesday when the court heard he was fit enough to continue with the trial.



The murder and robbery trial of Sibusiso Mchunu, 25, was halted on Monday pending a medical report after he complained he was not feeling well...