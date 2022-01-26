Kariega woman sentenced after filing insurance claim for ‘missing’ gold ring

A Kariega resident was found guilty of forgery after trying to get insurers to replace her 18 carat white gold ring set she claimed to have lost while cleaning.

Dominique Miles, 45, was ordered by the magistrate’s court in Kariega to pay a total of R6,000 or face imprisonment after being found guilty of forgery and uttering last week.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said Miles had told the court she lost her jewellery set with 66 brilliant cut diamonds and 12 marquise cut diamonds in the rubbish bags.

She claimed that the bags could not be checked as they had already been discarded when she realised the ring was missing.

“Miles then contacted her insurance company, which instructed her to obtain quotations for the loss.

“The replacement value of the ring was estimated at R43,000.

“The insurance company detected loopholes in the claim and contacted the SAPS Uitenhage commercial crime task team for assistance.

“A fraud case was opened on November 3 2020 and further investigations proved that the document that was handed in was falsified by the accused herself,” Swart said.

It was also established that Miles was still in possession of the 18ct white gold ring.

“The accused was sentenced on count one, forgery, to R3,000 or 180 days in prison of which half is suspended for five years on the condition that the accused is not convicted of fraud, theft, forgery or uttering committed during the period of suspension.

“On count two, uttering, a fine of R3,000 or 180 days imprisonment.”

Swart said this was the first successful prosecution relating to an investigation of this nature for the Kariega task team.

Kariega acting station commander Colonel Andre Swart welcomed the sentence and said it would hopefully send a strong warning that a false insurance claim could lead to a jail sentence.

HeraldLIVE