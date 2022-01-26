Illegal electric connection shocks grieving mother a day after killing her child

The day after her four-year-old child was electrocuted by a fence due to illegal electricity connections, the child's mother was shocked by the same fence.

"Fortunately she survived the incident," the George municipality, on the Garden Route, said on Wednesday.

Mayor Leon van Wyk expressed condolences to the bereaved Thembalethu family. He appealed to residents not to make illegal connections as they were "a danger to society".

Ophayo Tukushe was killed on Saturday while playing outside.

"The information available at this stage indicates that Ophayo touched an electrified fence that ran past her home to nearby informal settlements," the municipality said.

Nolundi Tukushe, Ophayo's mother, was shocked by the same fence while hanging washing on Sunday, it said.