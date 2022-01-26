News

Husband of Voëlklip victim probed for fraud

Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter
26 January 2022

After losing his wife and two children in a crash when their vehicle plummeted off a cliff in Herolds Bay more than two years ago, Ettienne Scheepers is now embroiled in a fraud case. 

The bodies of Herolds Bay mother Heidi Scheepers, 35, and her son, Hugo, 2, were recovered within days of the October 2019 crash, while six-year-old Cozette’s body was never found...

