Husband of Voëlklip victim probed for fraud
After losing his wife and two children in a crash when their vehicle plummeted off a cliff in Herolds Bay more than two years ago, Ettienne Scheepers is now embroiled in a fraud case.
The bodies of Herolds Bay mother Heidi Scheepers, 35, and her son, Hugo, 2, were recovered within days of the October 2019 crash, while six-year-old Cozette’s body was never found...
