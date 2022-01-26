Ferguson speaks out about rape case decision
Singer questions why she was denied access to docket after charge against soccer boss Danny Jordaan not pursued
The National Prosecuting Authority decided not to prosecute soccer boss Danny Jordaan for an incident 29 years ago in which South African-born singer and former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson was allegedly raped in a Gqeberha hotel.
In response to questions sent to Jordaan and copied to him, SA Football Association spokesperson Dominic Chimavi said the matter had been dealt with and was now over...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.