Ferguson speaks out about rape case decision

Singer questions why she was denied access to docket after charge against soccer boss Danny Jordaan not pursued

Guy Rogers

Senior Reporter



The National Prosecuting Authority decided not to prosecute soccer boss Danny Jordaan for an incident 29 years ago in which South African-born singer and former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson was allegedly raped in a Gqeberha hotel.



In response to questions sent to Jordaan and copied to him, SA Football Association spokesperson Dominic Chimavi said the matter had been dealt with and was now over...